State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 12,400 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Harsco worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Harsco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Harsco by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

NYSE HSC opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

