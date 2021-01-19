State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,350 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Cavco Industries worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 232.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $188.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.20.
Several brokerages recently commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
