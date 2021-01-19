State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,350 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Cavco Industries worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 232.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $188.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $257.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

