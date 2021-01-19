State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,687 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Lindsay worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $138.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.60. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $144.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $1,263,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNN shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

