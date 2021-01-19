State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 18,222 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,222 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Realogy worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Realogy by 78.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 392,860 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the third quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,370 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

RLGY opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

