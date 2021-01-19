State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,028 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USPH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 24.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 139.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $525,050.00. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $266,534.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of USPH opened at $127.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.87. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

