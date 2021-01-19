State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,226 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Park National worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park National by 31.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Park National by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Park National by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Park National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Park National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of PRK opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.03. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.86. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $112.97.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

