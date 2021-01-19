State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,439 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Virtusa worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtusa during the third quarter worth $18,015,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 3rd quarter worth $9,562,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 3rd quarter worth $9,330,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 161,502 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 3rd quarter worth $6,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

VRTU stock opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $317.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

