State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,770 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of James River Group worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 166.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 681.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in James River Group by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JRVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

