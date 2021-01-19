State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,792 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Northwest Natural worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

In related news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

