State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,602 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Big Lots worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays downgraded Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

BIG opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

