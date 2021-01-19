State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,004 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $675.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.50 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.