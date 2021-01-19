State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,474 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 193.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,022,000 after buying an additional 1,153,179 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

