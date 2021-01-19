State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of EnPro Industries worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NPO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NYSE NPO opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NPO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.