State Street (NYSE:STT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $77.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

