Status Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44.68 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $190.46 million and $44.68 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.61 or 0.00547476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.73 or 0.03909885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015724 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

