Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.89

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.89 and traded as high as $46.38. Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) shares last traded at $46.13, with a volume of 79,244 shares traded.

SJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$46.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.89. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35.

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$666.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.0500001 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

