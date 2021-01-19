Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (SPX.V) (CVE:SPX) Shares Down 17.6%

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (SPX.V) (CVE:SPX) dropped 17.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 158,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 302,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.88 million and a PE ratio of 5.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (SPX.V) (CVE:SPX)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interest in the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property comprising 4 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 231.4 hectares located in Lacoste and De Sales township in the Charlevoix Area of Quebec; and a 100% interest in the Priko and Zenoula permits covering an area of approximately 770 square kilometers located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

