Stelmine Canada Ltd. (STH.V) (CVE:STH) Trading Down 17.6%

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (STH.V) (CVE:STH) shares traded down 17.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 184,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 36,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (STH.V) Company Profile (CVE:STH)

Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties. Its flagship property is the Courcy project, which comprise 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in QuÃ©bec, Canada.

