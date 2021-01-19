Stewardship Advisors LLC Acquires 3,624 Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Green Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.70% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000.

Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 29,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.93 and a 52 week high of $56.34.

