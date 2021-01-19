Stewardship Advisors LLC Invests $3.80 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.5% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.13. 7,160,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,755,868. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.