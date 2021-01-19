Stewardship Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,872 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 2.13% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 55,552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 493.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,642,000.

NYSEARCA KORP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $52.87. 20,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,350. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

