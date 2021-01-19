Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.28

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.28 and last traded at C$7.22, with a volume of 4293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RAY.A shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15. The company has a market cap of C$520.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.84.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

