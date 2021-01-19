STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Update

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

STM stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,630,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,584 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

