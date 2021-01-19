Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 19th (EKSO, ENLC, ENTG, EVOK, EXPGY, FBIO, FCEL, FFG, FREQ, FSLY)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 19th:

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

