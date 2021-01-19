Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 19th (CF, COP, EFX, FSRL, MNSO, MOS, OXY, SHW, SLAB, TRIT)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, January 19th:

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CIBC started coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

CICC Research began coverage on shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). They issued a hold rating and a $24.30 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating on the stock.

