Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 19th (ABI, ADPT, AIZ, ALLY, AMGN, AMN, ANCUF, APHA, ARL, ATUS)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2021


Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 19th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $66.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target boosted by Truist from $150.00 to $170.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $47.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $285.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $49.00 to $45.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.80 to $15.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) was given a €20.50 ($24.12) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) was given a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $7.00 to $10.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) had its price target raised by Aegis from $1.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $40.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) was given a €170.00 ($200.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $5.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $375.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $101.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $100.00 to $93.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $357.00 to $352.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $73.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $77.00 to $84.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $120.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,253.00 to $1,352.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $63.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by CIBC from $490.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.00 to $0.85. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.10 to $1.30. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $90.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $5.75 to $7.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $18.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $99.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $79.00 to $90.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) was given a €41.30 ($48.59) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $85.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $131.00 to $128.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $79.00 to $78.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $4.00 to $7.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $340.00 to $345.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $175.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $160.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $80.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $55.00.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) had its price target boosted by CL King from $67.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was given a $225.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $46.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $66.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $116.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $98.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $71.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $440.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $104.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $142.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $150.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $172.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $147.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by Seaport Global Securities from $140.00 to $157.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $58.00.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $37.00.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $74.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $341.00 to $394.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $11.25 to $12.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $19.00 to $32.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $112.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $190.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $167.00 to $203.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $150.00 to $210.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.30 ($2.71) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $19.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) was given a €16.50 ($19.41) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $27.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $9.50 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $61.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $86.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $177.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $161.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $86.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $17.50 to $17.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $18.50 to $17.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $160.00 to $200.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $48.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target increased by Truist from $45.00 to $70.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $527.00 to $553.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $83.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $177.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $87.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $115.00.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $15.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $71.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $65.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $170.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $36.25 to $60.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $78.00 to $77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $78.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $146.00 to $150.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $11.75 to $17.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.50 to $44.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $25.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $249.00 to $251.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $39.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $48.00 to $61.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $155.00 to $160.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) was given a €117.00 ($137.65) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) was given a €112.00 ($131.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $74.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

