Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 19th (ABI, ADPT, AIZ, ALLY, AMGN, AMN, ANCUF, APHA, ARL, ATUS)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 19th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABIBR) alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $66.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

had its price target boosted by Truist from $150.00 to $170.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $47.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $285.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $49.00 to $45.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.80 to $15.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) was given a €20.50 ($24.12) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) was given a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $7.00 to $10.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) had its price target raised by Aegis from $1.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $40.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) was given a €170.00 ($200.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $5.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $375.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $101.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $100.00 to $93.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $357.00 to $352.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $73.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $77.00 to $84.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $120.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,253.00 to $1,352.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $63.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by CIBC from $490.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.00 to $0.85. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.10 to $1.30. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $90.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $5.75 to $7.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $18.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $99.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $79.00 to $90.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) was given a €41.30 ($48.59) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $85.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $131.00 to $128.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $79.00 to $78.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $4.00 to $7.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $340.00 to $345.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $175.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $160.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $80.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $55.00.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) had its price target boosted by CL King from $67.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was given a $225.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $46.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $66.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $116.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $98.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $71.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $440.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $104.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $142.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $150.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $172.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $147.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by Seaport Global Securities from $140.00 to $157.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $58.00.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $37.00.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $74.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $341.00 to $394.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $11.25 to $12.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $19.00 to $32.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $112.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $190.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $167.00 to $203.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $150.00 to $210.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.30 ($2.71) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $19.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) was given a €16.50 ($19.41) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $27.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $9.50 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $61.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $86.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $177.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $161.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $86.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $17.50 to $17.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $18.50 to $17.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $160.00 to $200.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $48.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target increased by Truist from $45.00 to $70.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $527.00 to $553.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $83.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $177.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $87.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $115.00.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $15.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $71.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $65.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $170.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $36.25 to $60.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $78.00 to $77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $78.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $146.00 to $150.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $11.75 to $17.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.50 to $44.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $25.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $249.00 to $251.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $39.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $48.00 to $61.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $155.00 to $160.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) was given a €117.00 ($137.65) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) was given a €112.00 ($131.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $74.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABIBR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABIBR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.