Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 19th (AJB, AO, AVST, CTLT, CZFS, DCTH, DESP, ESNT, EXPN, INDV)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 19th:

AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

AO World plc (AO.L) (LON:AO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 685 ($8.95) price target on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Essentra plc (ESNT.L) (LON:ESNT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on the stock.

Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock.

Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) (LON:KAPE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) (LON:KGH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock.

RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) (LON:RWS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 761 ($9.94) target price on the stock.

Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 668 ($8.73) price target on the stock.

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on the stock.

Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on the stock.

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating. They currently have GBX 383 ($5.00) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 324 ($4.23).

