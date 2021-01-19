Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Buys 890 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after buying an additional 696,521 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after purchasing an additional 695,284 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in American Tower by 574.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,606,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in American Tower by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,645,000 after buying an additional 467,677 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.44. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

