StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $1,088,166.40 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,088,166.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,468. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sean Michael Oconnor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 1,807 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $108,420.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 5,234 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $340,210.00.

NASDAQ SNEX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.07. The company had a trading volume of 85,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.24.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $128,743,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 134,927 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,551,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,858,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,973,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

