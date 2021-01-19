Stratis Market Capitalization Achieves $55.51 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $55.51 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001568 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002029 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000527 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00024999 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

