Stride (LRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Stride has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $990.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Stride news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

