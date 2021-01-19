Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Sun BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNBP) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $3.99. 160,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 496% from the average session volume of 26,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sun BioPharma in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sun BioPharma stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sun BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNBP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Sun BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sun BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBP)

Sun BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

