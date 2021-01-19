Sun Life Financial Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.01. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,695,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,098,000 after acquiring an additional 790,835 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,833,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,087,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,277,000 after acquiring an additional 453,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.413 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

