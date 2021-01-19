SUN Price Tops $7.84 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, SUN has traded up 22% against the US dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $36.63 million and approximately $68.85 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN token can currently be purchased for about $7.84 or 0.00022170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00045115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00118263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00071921 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00256725 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000771 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,905.01 or 0.95923904 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,674,823 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

