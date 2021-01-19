Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,106.78 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $603,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $905,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,978.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,632,747 shares of company stock valued at $106,374,241 in the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

