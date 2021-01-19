Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.80

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 25746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,173,391.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,123.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,312,660. 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 459,351 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 259,087 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,936,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 181,416 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 133,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 130,799 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

