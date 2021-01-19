Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Surgery Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Surgery Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 122.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 16.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGRY stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.36. 4,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,716. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.66 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

