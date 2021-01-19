suterusu (SUTER) Tops 1-Day Volume of $254,921.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. suterusu has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and $254,921.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get suterusu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.89 or 0.00543261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.48 or 0.03897791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00015869 BTC.

suterusu Token Profile

suterusu is a token. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,038,000 tokens. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

Buying and Selling suterusu

suterusu can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.