Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.19.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after buying an additional 6,490,181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

