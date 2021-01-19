Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.80

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 5597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

