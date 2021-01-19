Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $275.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $8.69 on Tuesday, hitting $267.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $264.62.
In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 198.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
