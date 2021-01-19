Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $275.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $8.69 on Tuesday, hitting $267.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $264.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 198.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

