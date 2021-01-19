Synovus Financial (SNV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

