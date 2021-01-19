Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.05. 38,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,380. Sysco has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,074.85, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 352.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sysco by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after buying an additional 1,460,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,741,000 after buying an additional 916,775 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

