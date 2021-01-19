TAP Consulting LLC Has $4.39 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,493 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources comprises 1.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,642 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $17,761,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,823,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,648 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 139,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,020. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

