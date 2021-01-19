TAP Consulting LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Cintas comprises approximately 1.5% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Cintas by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Cintas stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $321.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,122. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.46 and its 200-day moving average is $328.59. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

