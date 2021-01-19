TAP Consulting LLC Sells 518 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.55. The stock had a trading volume of 113,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.