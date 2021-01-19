Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,734 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 400,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,513. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

