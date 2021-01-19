Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $3,350,755.96 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Target stock traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.16. 5,225,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,768. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 11.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 28.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

