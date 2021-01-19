Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $3,350,755.96 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Target stock traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.16. 5,225,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,768. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.
Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 11.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 28.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.
Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.