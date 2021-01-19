Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) vs. Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Head-To-Head Review

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.95, meaning that its share price is 495% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Tauriga Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -90.00% N/A -207.32% Tauriga Sciences -1,280.84% N/A -406.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and Tauriga Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $22.74 million 12.61 -$2.15 million N/A N/A Tauriga Sciences $230,000.00 132.61 -$3.03 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Tauriga Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Charlie’s and Tauriga Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Charlie’s beats Tauriga Sciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

