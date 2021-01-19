Team Heretics Fan Token Price Up 25.8% Over Last Week (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $818,888.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Team Heretics Fan Token token can now be bought for about $5.56 or 0.00015426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00045231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00072903 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00250901 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000758 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,148.51 or 0.97477027 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,000 tokens. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com

Team Heretics Fan Token Token Trading

Team Heretics Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

